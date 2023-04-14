CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLSK is 40.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.64% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of CLSK was 4.67M shares.

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has plunge by 20.86relation to previous closing price of 3.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 58.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has seen a 58.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 62.14% gain in the past month and a 64.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.86% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.50% for CLSK’s stock, with a 21.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSK reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

CLSK Trading at 39.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares surge +72.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +58.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 93.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.60 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for CleanSpark Inc. stands at -30.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.05.

Based on CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 5.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 4.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.