Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) has decreased by -1.91 when compared to last closing price of 1.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is $6.67, which is $5.13 above the current market price. The public float for CTXR is 133.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTXR on April 14, 2023 was 920.33K shares.

CTXR’s Market Performance

CTXR stock saw an increase of 17.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 45.28% and a quarterly increase of 55.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.16% for CTXR’s stock, with a 37.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTXR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

CTXR Trading at 28.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares surge +49.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR rose by +17.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1996. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 94.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -23.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.