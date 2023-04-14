Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, CHWY stock has gone down by -0.91%, with a monthly decline of -9.72% and a quarterly plunge of -20.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for Chewy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for CHWY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is above average at 303.04x. The 36-month beta value for CHWY is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CHWY is $44.96, which is $10.6 above than the current price. The public float for CHWY is 90.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.56% of that float. The average trading volume of CHWY on April 14, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

CHWY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) has jumped by 1.34 compared to previous close of 34.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/23/23 that Chewy Stock Slides. User Growth Will Be ‘Likely Tepid at Best.’

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $50 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHWY reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for CHWY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to CHWY, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

CHWY Trading at -14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.34. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Singh Sumit, who sale 21,317 shares at the price of $39.74 back on Mar 02. After this action, Singh Sumit now owns 759,876 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $847,176 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Satish, the Chief Technology Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 4,635 shares at $39.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mehta Satish is holding 412,485 shares at $184,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc. stands at +0.49. Equity return is now at value 35.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.