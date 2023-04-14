Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has seen a 3.89% increase in the past week, with a 35.51% gain in the past month, and a 50.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for TAST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.89% for TAST stock, with a simple moving average of 44.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is $3.13, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for TAST is 33.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAST on April 14, 2023 was 174.21K shares.

TAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has decreased by -19.86 when compared to last closing price of 3.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAST reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for TAST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TAST, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

TAST Trading at 26.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +30.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 106.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Myers William E, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Mar 14. After this action, Myers William E now owns 88,571 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $20,265 using the latest closing price.

Pena Paulo A, the President and CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 17,000 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Pena Paulo A is holding 138,275 shares at $24,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.22. Equity return is now at value -43.60, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 869.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 70.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 833.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.