CarMax Inc. (KMX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CarMax Inc. (KMX) by analysts is $63.25, which is -$7.58 below the current market price. The public float for KMX is 157.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.66% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of KMX was 2.50M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KMX) stock’s latest price update

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.63 in comparison to its previous close of 68.58, however, the company has experienced a 10.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that CarMax Picks the Profit Lane

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX’s stock has risen by 10.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.39% and a quarterly rise of 2.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for CarMax Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.70% for KMX’s stock, with a -7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $66 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMX reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for KMX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

KMX Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +16.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.73. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Nash William D, who purchase 8,220 shares at the price of $60.98 back on Dec 30. After this action, Nash William D now owns 165,128 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $501,256 using the latest closing price.

Cafritz Diane L, the EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of CarMax Inc., sale 15,555 shares at $94.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Cafritz Diane L is holding 4,988 shares at $1,473,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.91 for the present operating margin

+9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +3.61. The total capital return value is set at 2.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on CarMax Inc. (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 371.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.77. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, CarMax Inc. (KMX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.