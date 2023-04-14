CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of CareDx Inc (CDNA) has gone up by 10.26% for the week, with a -3.86% drop in the past month and a -30.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.05% for CDNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.13% for CDNA’s stock, with a -41.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDNA is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CareDx Inc (CDNA) is $14.80, which is $6.87 above the current market price. The public float for CDNA is 52.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.81% of that float. On April 14, 2023, CDNA’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

CDNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) has increased by 10.26 when compared to last closing price of 8.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CDNA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CDNA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $9 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to CDNA, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

CDNA Trading at -20.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA rose by +10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, CareDx Inc saw -17.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 2,818 shares at the price of $8.95 back on Apr 03. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 537,815 shares of CareDx Inc, valued at $25,225 using the latest closing price.

Seeto Reginald, the of CareDx Inc, sale 2,819 shares at $15.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Seeto Reginald is holding 540,633 shares at $44,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareDx Inc stands at -23.81. The total capital return value is set at -16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.17. Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.

Based on CareDx Inc (CDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CareDx Inc (CDNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.