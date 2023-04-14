Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CSII is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSII is $20.00, which is -$2.56 below than the current price. The public float for CSII is 40.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. The average trading volume of CSII on April 14, 2023 was 855.14K shares.

CSII) stock’s latest price update

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.40 in relation to its previous close of 19.88. However, the company has experienced a 0.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CSII’s Market Performance

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) has seen a 0.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.96% gain in the past month and a 42.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.27% for CSII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for CSII’s stock, with a 28.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSII stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CSII by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CSII in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSII reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CSII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CSII, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

CSII Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSII rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.84. In addition, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. saw 46.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSII starting from Points Jeffrey S., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $14.50 back on May 20. After this action, Points Jeffrey S. now owns 109,312 shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc., valued at $43,496 using the latest closing price.

Ward Scott R., the Chairman and CEO of Cardiovascular Systems Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $14.49 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Ward Scott R. is holding 580,713 shares at $43,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.16 for the present operating margin

+72.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stands at -15.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.09. Equity return is now at value -15.40, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII), the company’s capital structure generated 8.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.15. Total debt to assets is 6.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.