BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that BuzzFeed Encourages Reporters to Write More Stories in Attempt to Turn Profit

Is It Worth Investing in BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Right Now?

The public float for BZFD is 68.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.26% of that float. The average trading volume for BZFD on April 14, 2023 was 12.75M shares.

BZFD’s Market Performance

BZFD stock saw a decrease of 3.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.48% for BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.76% for BZFD’s stock, with a -35.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZFD reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for BZFD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BZFD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

BZFD Trading at -30.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares sank -13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9912. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc. saw 40.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of BuzzFeed Inc., valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of BuzzFeed Inc., sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Equity return is now at value -71.00, with -32.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.