Braskem S.A. (BAK) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Braskem S.A. (BAK) has gone up by 12.72% for the week, with a 25.06% rise in the past month and a -7.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.05% for BAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.28% for BAK’s stock, with a -17.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BAK is 101.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BAK was 730.92K shares.

BAK) stock’s latest price update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.95 compared to its previous closing price of 8.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAK Trading at 11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +22.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK rose by +12.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw -5.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.