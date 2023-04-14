Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has gone up by 12.59% for the week, with a -3.72% drop in the past month and a -67.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.64% for BSFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.60% for BSFC’s stock, with a -80.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is $2.75, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for BSFC is 9.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSFC on April 14, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

BSFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) has increased by 8.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BSFC Trading at -27.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC rose by +12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1458. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp. saw -63.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Herian Nubar, who purchase 1,672 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Dec 13. After this action, Herian Nubar now owns 40,005 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp., valued at $736 using the latest closing price.

Herian Nubar, the Director of Blue Star Foods Corp., purchase 1,493 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Herian Nubar is holding 38,333 shares at $12,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.78 for the present operating margin

+16.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Star Foods Corp. stands at -26.12. The total capital return value is set at -26.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.62. Equity return is now at value -95.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.42. Total debt to assets is 25.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.