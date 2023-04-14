Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BITF is 3.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is $2.00, The public float for BITF is 174.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On April 14, 2023, BITF’s average trading volume was 4.69M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has increased by 13.64 when compared to last closing price of 1.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 37.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BITF’s Market Performance

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has experienced a 37.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 44.73% rise in the past month, and a 78.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.77% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.83% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of 22.76% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at 30.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares surge +52.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +37.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9626. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 184.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.