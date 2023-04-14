Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock Observes -2.52% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Azul S.A. (AZUL) has gone up by 13.20% for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a 1.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.70% for AZUL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.90% for AZUL’s stock, with a -2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39.

The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZUL on April 14, 2023 was 3.88M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) has decreased by -1.88 when compared to last closing price of 7.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZUL reach a price target of $8.60, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for AZUL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to AZUL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

AZUL Trading at 18.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +13.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.