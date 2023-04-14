Assessing the Risk and Potential of Hercules Capital Inc.’s (HTGC) Stock

The stock of Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has seen a 1.84% increase in the past week, with a 6.44% gain in the past month, and a -5.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for HTGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.05% for HTGC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) Right Now?

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HTGC is at 1.39.

The public float for HTGC is 128.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.96% of that float. The average trading volume for HTGC on April 14, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

HTGC) stock’s latest price update

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 12.45. However, the company has seen a 1.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTGC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HTGC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HTGC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTGC reach a price target of $10.50, previously predicting the price at $14.50. The rating they have provided for HTGC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

HTGC Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTGC rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.52. In addition, Hercules Capital Inc. saw -3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTGC starting from Loo Wade, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $11.95 back on Mar 17. After this action, Loo Wade now owns 8,059 shares of Hercules Capital Inc., valued at $47,800 using the latest closing price.

Bluestein Scott, the Chief Executive Officer of Hercules Capital Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $14.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Bluestein Scott is holding 946,621 shares at $1,416,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTGC

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.