Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has gone up by 17.74% for the week, with a 17.74% rise in the past month and a 60.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.28% for ASXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.07% for ASXC’s stock, with a 36.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) by analysts is $1.75, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for ASXC is 234.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ASXC was 1.76M shares.

ASXC) stock’s latest price update

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASXC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ASXC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASXC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASXC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ASXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

ASXC Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +25.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC rose by +17.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6475. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc. saw 110.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Biffi Andrea, who purchase 293,077 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 03. After this action, Biffi Andrea now owns 492,815 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc., valued at $207,557 using the latest closing price.

Starling William N JR, the Director of Asensus Surgical Inc., sale 27,010 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Starling William N JR is holding 13,846 shares at $10,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1063.40 for the present operating margin

-162.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asensus Surgical Inc. stands at -1066.19. The total capital return value is set at -53.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.24. Equity return is now at value -61.10, with -54.10 for asset returns.

Based on Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.27. Total debt to assets is 4.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.