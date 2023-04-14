Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS)’s stock price has soared by 4.98 in relation to previous closing price of 2.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

Is It Worth Investing in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABUS is 2.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABUS is $5.40, which is $2.72 above the current price. The public float for ABUS is 116.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABUS on April 14, 2023 was 897.66K shares.

ABUS’s Market Performance

The stock of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has seen a 1.72% increase in the past week, with a -2.64% drop in the past month, and a 9.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for ABUS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for ABUS’s stock, with a 16.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABUS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ABUS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ABUS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ABUS Trading at 2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw 26.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-162.03 for the present operating margin

+96.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -178.01. The total capital return value is set at -37.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.22. Equity return is now at value -46.20, with -32.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.40. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.