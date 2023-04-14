Aramark (ARMK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.65.

The public float for ARMK is 256.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.35% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ARMK was 3.97M shares.

ARMK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has surged by 1.97 when compared to previous closing price of 35.02, but the company has seen a 3.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Aramark to Spin Off Uniform Service by End of 2023

ARMK’s Market Performance

ARMK’s stock has risen by 3.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.75% and a quarterly drop of -19.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Aramark The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.53% for ARMK stock, with a simple moving average of -3.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARMK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARMK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARMK reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ARMK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ARMK, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

ARMK Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMK rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.60. In addition, Aramark saw -13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARMK starting from MCKEE LYNN, who sale 30,817 shares at the price of $42.46 back on Dec 13. After this action, MCKEE LYNN now owns 281,714 shares of Aramark, valued at $1,308,490 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Lauren A, the SVP and General Counsel of Aramark, sale 9,452 shares at $42.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Harrington Lauren A is holding 64,106 shares at $401,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMK

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aramark (ARMK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.