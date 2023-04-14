AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) by analysts is $23.47, which is -$6.16 below the current market price. The public float for AU is 413.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AU was 3.47M shares.

AU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has surged by 4.04 when compared to previous closing price of 26.97, but the company has seen a 5.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AU’s Market Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has experienced a 5.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.36% rise in the past month, and a 27.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for AU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.24% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 62.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at 36.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +42.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.76. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 44.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.75 for the present operating margin

+20.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.