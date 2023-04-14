Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is above average at 14.39x. The 36-month beta value for VOD is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VOD is $14.70, which is $3.64 above than the current price. The public float for VOD is 2.47B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of VOD on April 14, 2023 was 7.52M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VOD) stock’s latest price update

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.18 in comparison to its previous close of 11.42, however, the company has experienced a 2.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/22 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Peloton, Kohl’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

VOD’s Market Performance

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has experienced a 2.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.22% drop in the past month, and a 7.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for VOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.74% for VOD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.55% for the last 200 days.

VOD Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.14. In addition, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company saw 13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.55 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stands at +4.58. The total capital return value is set at 4.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84.

Based on Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 128.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.17. Total debt to assets is 45.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.