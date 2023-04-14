Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Timken Company (TKR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is above average at 14.00x. The 36-month beta value for TKR is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TKR is $96.18, which is $16.68 above than the current price. The public float for TKR is 63.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of TKR on April 14, 2023 was 640.99K shares.

TKR) stock’s latest price update

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 77.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TKR’s Market Performance

The Timken Company (TKR) has experienced a 2.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.03% drop in the past month, and a 3.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for TKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.07% for TKR’s stock, with a 8.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $87 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TKR reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for TKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to TKR, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

TKR Trading at -6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.67. In addition, The Timken Company saw 8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Kyle Richard G, who sale 24,841 shares at the price of $85.97 back on Feb 27. After this action, Kyle Richard G now owns 383,082 shares of The Timken Company, valued at $2,135,581 using the latest closing price.

Kyle Richard G, the President and CEO of The Timken Company, sale 23,859 shares at $85.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Kyle Richard G is holding 383,082 shares at $2,039,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.56 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Timken Company stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.15. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Timken Company (TKR), the company’s capital structure generated 90.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.50. Total debt to assets is 35.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, The Timken Company (TKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.