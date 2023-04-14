Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PTPI is 1.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume of PTPI on April 14, 2023 was 15.10K shares.

PTPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) has jumped by 221.78 compared to previous close of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 228.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PTPI’s Market Performance

PTPI’s stock has risen by 228.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 119.59% and a quarterly rise of 12.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.84% for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 153.21% for PTPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.40% for the last 200 days.

PTPI Trading at 73.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +117.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI rose by +196.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3629. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 39.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.45 for the present operating margin

-31.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -334.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.