Home  »  Companies   »  Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Petros Ph...

Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PTPI is 1.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume of PTPI on April 14, 2023 was 15.10K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

PTPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) has jumped by 221.78 compared to previous close of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 228.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PTPI’s Market Performance

PTPI’s stock has risen by 228.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 119.59% and a quarterly rise of 12.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.84% for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 153.21% for PTPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.40% for the last 200 days.

PTPI Trading at 73.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +117.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI rose by +196.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3629. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 39.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -264.45 for the present operating margin
  • -31.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -334.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​