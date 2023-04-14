Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

The 36-month beta value for MLCO is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MLCO is $16.52, which is $1.04 above than the current price. The public float for MLCO is 438.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume of MLCO on April 14, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

MLCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) has increased by 2.15 when compared to last closing price of 12.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MLCO’s Market Performance

MLCO’s stock has risen by 3.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.90% and a quarterly drop of -5.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.73% for MLCO’s stock, with a 44.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MLCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MLCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

MLCO Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.32. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited saw 11.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.93 for the present operating margin

-15.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stands at -68.93. The total capital return value is set at -8.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.65. Equity return is now at value 213.50, with -10.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.