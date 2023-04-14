Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

The 36-month beta value for DPRO is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DPRO is $4.25, The public float for DPRO is 33.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.27% of that float. The average trading volume of DPRO on April 14, 2023 was 736.47K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) has dropped by -5.80 compared to previous close of 0.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -30.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DPRO’s Market Performance

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has seen a -30.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -56.68% decline in the past month and a -8.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.88% for DPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.20% for DPRO’s stock, with a -26.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DPRO Trading at -54.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.95%, as shares sank -53.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPRO fell by -30.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4045. In addition, Draganfly Inc. saw 8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-357.91 for the present operating margin

+0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Draganfly Inc. stands at -363.63. Equity return is now at value -113.50, with -96.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.