Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

The 36-month beta value for RCUS is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCUS is $43.25, which is $24.79 above than the current price. The public float for RCUS is 51.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.92% of that float. The average trading volume of RCUS on April 14, 2023 was 989.39K shares.

RCUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) has increased by 8.78 when compared to last closing price of 16.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RCUS’s Market Performance

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has experienced a 3.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.51% rise in the past month, and a 0.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for RCUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.66% for RCUS’s stock, with a -23.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RCUS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

RCUS Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw -10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 8,729 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 406,217 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $146,734 using the latest closing price.

Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $23.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Jarrett Jennifer is holding 414,946 shares at $37,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -18.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.