Alamos Gold Inc.’s (AGI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a 5.40% increase in the past week, with a 27.52% gain in the past month, and a 25.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for AGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.27% for AGI’s stock, with a 50.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is above average at 110.24x. The 36-month beta value for AGI is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGI is $12.59, which is -$2.42 below than the current price. The public float for AGI is 391.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of AGI on April 14, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

AGI) stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has increased by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 13.46. However, the company has seen a 5.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AGI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

AGI Trading at 23.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +28.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 35.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.