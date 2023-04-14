Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is above average at 39.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is $65.29, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 456.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEM on April 14, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has surged by 2.70 when compared to previous closing price of 57.72, but the company has seen a 6.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM’s stock has risen by 6.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.86% and a quarterly rise of 8.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.97% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 25.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at 17.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +23.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.03. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw 14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.86 for the present operating margin

+29.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.