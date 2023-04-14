Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL)’s stock price has soared by 0.48 in relation to previous closing price of 65.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is $70.36, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for AFL is 563.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFL on April 14, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL’s stock has seen a 2.85% increase for the week, with a 5.04% rise in the past month and a -7.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for Aflac Incorporated. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for AFL’s stock, with a 2.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to AFL, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

AFL Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.04. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -7.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who sale 500 shares at the price of $64.45 back on Apr 03. After this action, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L now owns 19,269 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $32,225 using the latest closing price.

LAKE CHARLES D II, the Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ of Aflac Incorporated, sale 22,291 shares at $70.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that LAKE CHARLES D II is holding 53,925 shares at $1,568,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.