Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ACET is at 2.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACET is $26.45, which is $21.89 above the current market price. The public float for ACET is 38.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.33% of that float. The average trading volume for ACET on April 14, 2023 was 495.56K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) has jumped by 9.68 compared to previous close of 5.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/21 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Shiba Inu, Alibaba: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

ACET’s Market Performance

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has seen a 5.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -27.39% decline in the past month and a -25.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.19% for ACET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.62% for ACET’s stock, with a -55.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACET stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACET by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACET in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2022.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACET reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ACET stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ACET, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

ACET Trading at -20.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -25.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACET rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, Adicet Bio Inc. saw -35.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACET starting from Healey Don, who sale 4,533 shares at the price of $7.57 back on Feb 15. After this action, Healey Don now owns 66,568 shares of Adicet Bio Inc., valued at $34,327 using the latest closing price.

Healey Don, the Chief Technology Officer of Adicet Bio Inc., sale 10,467 shares at $7.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Healey Don is holding 71,101 shares at $83,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-290.32 for the present operating margin

+79.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adicet Bio Inc. stands at -279.27. The total capital return value is set at -22.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.04. Equity return is now at value -23.00, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET), the company’s capital structure generated 7.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.71. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.