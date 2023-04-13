Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB)’s stock price has plunge by 11.40relation to previous closing price of 6.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YMAB is 0.75.

The average price predicted by analysts for YMAB is $9.13, which is $1.77 above the current price. The public float for YMAB is 38.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YMAB on April 13, 2023 was 700.09K shares.

YMAB’s Market Performance

YMAB’s stock has seen a 16.84% increase for the week, with a 105.93% rise in the past month and a 51.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.15% for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 65.44% for YMAB’s stock, with a -25.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMAB reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for YMAB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

YMAB Trading at 68.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +105.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB rose by +16.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. saw 42.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from Rajah Vignesh, who purchase 1,195 shares at the price of $4.92 back on Nov 15. After this action, Rajah Vignesh now owns 4,266 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,884 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-145.27 for the present operating margin

+88.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stands at -146.43. Equity return is now at value -75.50, with -59.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.