WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) is above average at 32.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.

The public float for WSC is 202.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WSC on April 13, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

WSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has increased by 1.82 when compared to last closing price of 40.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WSC’s Market Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has seen a -2.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.32% decline in the past month and a -8.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for WSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.44% for WSC’s stock, with a -5.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WSC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

WSC Trading at -14.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.38. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw -8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $50.47 back on Feb 27. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $252,325 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS ERIKA T, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., purchase 2,950 shares at $50.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that DAVIS ERIKA T is holding 6,313 shares at $149,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.