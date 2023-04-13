Home  »  Companies   »  What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bullfrog AI Hol...

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s (BFRG) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 33.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 24.45% for BFRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 79.21% for BFRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 69.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

The public float for BFRG is 1.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.03% of that float. The average trading volume of BFRG on April 13, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) has increased by 42.23 when compared to last closing price of 4.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BFRG Trading at 69.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.96%, as shares surge +106.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +2.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw 28.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

