Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wayfair Inc. (W) is $49.03, which is $13.53 above the current market price. The public float for W is 72.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 34.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of W on April 13, 2023 was 6.40M shares.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)’s stock price has decreased by -4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 35.71. However, the company has seen a -4.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that Wayfair Stock Extends Losses. But Results ‘Nowhere Near as Bad’ as Investors Think.

W’s Market Performance

W’s stock has fallen by -4.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.70% and a quarterly drop of -15.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.37% for Wayfair Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for W stock, with a simple moving average of -22.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see W reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for W stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to W, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

W Trading at -20.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.70. In addition, Wayfair Inc. saw 3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Tan Fiona, who sale 7,375 shares at the price of $35.44 back on Apr 04. After this action, Tan Fiona now owns 55,741 shares of Wayfair Inc., valued at $261,373 using the latest closing price.

Gulliver Kate, the CFO and Chief Admin Officer of Wayfair Inc., sale 6,581 shares at $35.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Gulliver Kate is holding 31,119 shares at $233,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.75 for the present operating margin

+27.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc. stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at -65.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.96. Equity return is now at value 59.30, with -34.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.36 and the total asset turnover is 3.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wayfair Inc. (W) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.