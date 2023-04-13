Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has seen a -1.04% decrease in the past week, with a -35.11% drop in the past month, and a -51.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for BBIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.58% for BBIG’s stock, with a -68.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBIG is 247.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBIG on April 13, 2023 was 6.93M shares.

BBIG) stock’s latest price update

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.75 in relation to its previous close of 0.24. However, the company has experienced a -1.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBIG Trading at -46.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -32.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIG fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3051. In addition, Vinco Ventures Inc. saw -46.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIG starting from McFillin Phillip Anthony, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Aug 19. After this action, McFillin Phillip Anthony now owns 204,756 shares of Vinco Ventures Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

McFillin Phillip Anthony, the Director of Vinco Ventures Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that McFillin Phillip Anthony is holding 254,756 shares at $107,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-780.97 for the present operating margin

-12.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vinco Ventures Inc. stands at -7231.48. The total capital return value is set at -75.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,050.90.

Based on Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.37. Total debt to assets is 11.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.