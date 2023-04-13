Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Stock Faces 5.17% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has gone up by 2.23% for the week, with a 16.56% rise in the past month and a 39.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.09% for VTNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.85% for VTNR’s stock, with a 10.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) is $13.04, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for VTNR is 61.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 34.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTNR on April 13, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

VTNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) has surged by 1.33 when compared to previous closing price of 9.03, but the company has seen a 2.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTNR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for VTNR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VTNR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $8 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to VTNR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

VTNR Trading at 6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +25.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.90. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 47.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Cowart Benjamin P, who sale 66,667 shares at the price of $8.29 back on Apr 11. After this action, Cowart Benjamin P now owns 5,517,274 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $552,669 using the latest closing price.

Stratton Christopher Allen, the Director of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $10.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Stratton Christopher Allen is holding 66,913 shares at $251,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+9.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc. stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 38.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.56. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.43. Total debt to assets is 53.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 140.13 and the total asset turnover is 5.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.