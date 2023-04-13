Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VET is at 2.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VET is $20.95, which is $7.86 above the current market price. The public float for VET is 159.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for VET on April 13, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) has increased by 3.59 when compared to last closing price of 13.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VET’s stock has risen by 2.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.05% and a quarterly drop of -10.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Vermilion Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.61% for VET’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.47% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.91. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc. saw -22.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Equity return is now at value 46.50, with 20.10 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.