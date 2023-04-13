Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Stock Price and Ana...

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) by analysts is $5.00, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for VBLT is 53.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of VBLT was 4.29M shares.

VBLT stock's latest price update

The stock of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) has increased by 2.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VBLT’s Market Performance

VBLT’s stock has risen by 11.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.16% and a quarterly rise of 25.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.09% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.46% for VBLT’s stock, with a -40.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBLT

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VBLT, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

VBLT Trading at 14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares surge +21.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBLT rose by +12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1586. In addition, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. saw 48.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -4992.86 for the present operating margin
  • -76.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stands at -4909.42. Equity return is now at value -103.40, with -77.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

