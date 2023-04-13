Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) by analysts is $5.00, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for VBLT is 53.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of VBLT was 4.29M shares.

VBLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) has increased by 2.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VBLT’s Market Performance

VBLT’s stock has risen by 11.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.16% and a quarterly rise of 25.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.09% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.46% for VBLT’s stock, with a -40.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBLT

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VBLT, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

VBLT Trading at 14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares surge +21.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBLT rose by +12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1586. In addition, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. saw 48.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4992.86 for the present operating margin

-76.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stands at -4909.42. Equity return is now at value -103.40, with -77.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.