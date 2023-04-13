United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UMC is 1.29.

The public float for UMC is 2.25B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UMC on April 13, 2023 was 7.42M shares.

UMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has dropped by -0.95 compared to previous close of 8.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UMC’s Market Performance

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has seen a -3.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.83% decline in the past month and a 12.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for UMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.16% for UMC’s stock, with a 16.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UMC Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 27.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.