Understanding the 3.90% Volatility Levels of Toast Inc.’s (TOST) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen a 1.02% increase in the past week, with a 2.13% gain in the past month, and a -3.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for TOST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.44% for TOST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TOST is $22.79, which is $5.31 above the current price. The public float for TOST is 334.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on April 13, 2023 was 6.71M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) has jumped by 0.51 compared to previous close of 17.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Toast Stock Tumbles After Earnings Miss. But It’s Not a Disaster.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to TOST, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

TOST Trading at -8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.00. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Fredette Stephen, who sale 5,352 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Apr 11. After this action, Fredette Stephen now owns 3,419,711 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $96,336 using the latest closing price.

Gomez Elena, the Chief Financial Officer of Toast Inc., sale 10,293 shares at $17.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Gomez Elena is holding 117,655 shares at $181,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.