Trading Update: Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock Endures 11.03% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has gone up by 29.18% for the week, with a 97.60% rise in the past month and a 118.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.03% for RIOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.11% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of 95.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 4.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) by analysts is $10.58, which is -$2.66 below the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 154.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.27% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of RIOT was 18.90M shares.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.24 in relation to its previous close of 12.38. However, the company has experienced a 29.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIOT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RIOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RIOT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

RIOT Trading at 69.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.09%, as shares surge +79.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +29.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc. saw 264.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $6.39 back on Jan 17. After this action, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro now owns 69,441 shares of Riot Platforms Inc., valued at $166,101 using the latest closing price.

Jackman William Richard, the EVP & General Counsel of Riot Platforms Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Jackman William Richard is holding 1,018,389 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc. stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.