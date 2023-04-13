ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Stock Sees a-2.68 Decrease

In the past week, TBLT stock has gone up by 0.93%, with a monthly decline of -33.94% and a quarterly plunge of -51.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.35% for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.24% for TBLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TBLT is 2.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is $6.00, which is $4.91 above the current market price. The public float for TBLT is 12.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.62% of that float. On April 13, 2023, TBLT’s average trading volume was 448.61K shares.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.68 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/12/21 that Virgin Galactic, Didi, Lionheart Acquisition: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TBLT Trading at -35.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -41.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLT rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1758. In addition, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. saw -53.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.88 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stands at -41.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.