Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has dropped by -13.77 in relation to previous closing price of 1.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) by analysts is $6.25, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of TIO was 408.25K shares.

TIO’s Market Performance

TIO stock saw an increase of 8.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 33.45% and a quarterly increase of 38.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.73% for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.77% for TIO’s stock, with a 42.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIO Trading at 20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.26%, as shares surge +41.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0027. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 43.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.