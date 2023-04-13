Home  »  Trending   »  Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Shares Down Despite Recent ...

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has dropped by -13.77 in relation to previous closing price of 1.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price predicted for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) by analysts is $6.25, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of TIO was 408.25K shares.

TIO’s Market Performance

TIO stock saw an increase of 8.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 33.45% and a quarterly increase of 38.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.73% for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.77% for TIO’s stock, with a 42.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIO Trading at 20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.26%, as shares surge +41.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0027. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 43.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -7.98 for the present operating margin
  • +40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​