The Volatility of PPL Corporation’s (PPL) Stock: A 4.03% Ratio for the Week

The stock of PPL Corporation (PPL) has gone up by 4.03% for the week, with a 7.10% rise in the past month and a -5.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.00% for PPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.65% for PPL’s stock, with a 1.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is 29.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PPL is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PPL Corporation (PPL) is $31.20, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for PPL is 735.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On April 13, 2023, PPL’s average trading volume was 5.62M shares.

PPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) has decreased by -0.59 when compared to last closing price of 28.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $32 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPL reach a price target of $28.50. The rating they have provided for PPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PPL, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

PPL Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.47. In addition, PPL Corporation saw -1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Crockett John R III, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Apr 05. After this action, Crockett John R III now owns 9,161 shares of PPL Corporation, valued at $154,000 using the latest closing price.

Bonenberger David J, the President of a PPL Subsidiary of PPL Corporation, sale 719 shares at $26.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Bonenberger David J is holding 34,606 shares at $18,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.63 for the present operating margin

+21.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corporation stands at +9.02. The total capital return value is set at 5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on PPL Corporation (PPL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.67. Total debt to assets is 37.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PPL Corporation (PPL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.