The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) Stock

The stock of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has seen a 139.57% increase in the past week, with a 549.69% gain in the past month, and a 389.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 54.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 34.81% for GFAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 303.13% for GFAI’s stock, with a 213.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) by analysts is $30.00, which is $8.88 above the current market price. The public float for GFAI is 1.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of GFAI was 1.77M shares.

The stock of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) has increased by 88.72 when compared to last closing price of 16.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 139.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 54.79%, as shares surge +582.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +174.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +139.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.05. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 513.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.54 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -15.59. The total capital return value is set at -13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.83.

Based on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 371.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.79. Total debt to assets is 57.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.