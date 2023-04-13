The 54.57% Simple Moving Average of Cadiz Inc.’s (CDZI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has seen a 33.42% increase in the past week, with a 16.08% gain in the past month, and a 59.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for CDZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.89% for CDZI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 54.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is $15.00, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for CDZI is 33.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDZI on April 13, 2023 was 262.62K shares.

CDZI) stock’s latest price update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.72 in comparison to its previous close of 4.78, however, the company has experienced a 33.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDZI Trading at 16.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares surge +19.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI rose by +33.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Cadiz Inc. saw 96.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDZI starting from Heerema International Group Se, who purchase 3,675,000 shares at the price of $3.84 back on Feb 02. After this action, Heerema International Group Se now owns 20,513,965 shares of Cadiz Inc., valued at $14,112,000 using the latest closing price.

Echaveste Maria, the Director of Cadiz Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Echaveste Maria is holding 17,575 shares at $5,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1103.40 for the present operating margin

-82.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadiz Inc. stands at -1651.70. Equity return is now at value -79.20, with -26.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.