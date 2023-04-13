The -13.88% Decline of Super Micro Computer Inc.’s (SMCI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SMCI stock has gone down by -1.23%, with a monthly gain of 21.09% and a quarterly surge of 37.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.82% for Super Micro Computer Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.33% for SMCI’s stock, with a 45.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is above average at 10.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is $105.20, which is -$2.91 below the current market price. The public float for SMCI is 45.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMCI on April 13, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

SMCI) stock’s latest price update

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)’s stock price has soared by 3.28 in relation to previous closing price of 104.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $65 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMCI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for SMCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to SMCI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

SMCI Trading at 12.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +153.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.40. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 31.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from Lin Judy L., who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.52 back on Feb 16. After this action, Lin Judy L. now owns 946 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $48,760 using the latest closing price.

TUAN SHERMAN, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $87.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that TUAN SHERMAN is holding 24,696 shares at $87,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc. stands at +5.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 18.30 for asset returns.

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 43.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.33. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.