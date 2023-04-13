The -13.88% Decline of Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, XOM stock has gone up by 0.18%, with a monthly gain of 8.16% and a quarterly surge of 4.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Exxon Mobil Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.47% for XOM’s stock, with a 11.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is 8.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XOM is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is $127.42, which is $12.55 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 4.07B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On April 13, 2023, XOM’s average trading volume was 17.05M shares.

XOM) stock’s latest price update

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 115.35. However, the company has seen a 0.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that Exxon Deal Hunt Signals Possible Shale M&A Wave

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOM reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for XOM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to XOM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

XOM Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.64. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw 4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $115.50 back on Feb 01. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 31,772 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $288,750 using the latest closing price.

Fox Leonard M., the Vice President and Controller of Exxon Mobil Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $104.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Fox Leonard M. is holding 188,497 shares at $1,256,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.