Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is above average at 22.26x. The 36-month beta value for TME is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TME is $65.13, which is $1.87 above than the current price. The public float for TME is 837.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume of TME on April 13, 2023 was 6.70M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TME) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) has decreased by -2.25 when compared to last closing price of 7.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Tencent Music’s Stock Is Soaring. Thanks, Alibaba.

TME’s Market Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has experienced a -6.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.02% drop in the past month, and a -15.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for TME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.90% for TME stock, with a simple moving average of 20.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TME, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

TME Trading at -7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw -10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.