Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) by analysts is $3.57, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for SUNW is 34.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.10% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SUNW was 592.42K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SUNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) has plunged by -1.66 when compared to previous closing price of 1.22, but the company has seen a -2.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/15/22 that Scorched Western states and a hurricane in New York: Earth experienced one of its hottest years on record in 2021

SUNW’s Market Performance

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has experienced a -2.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.40% drop in the past month, and a -41.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for SUNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.41% for SUNW stock, with a simple moving average of -47.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SUNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUNW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUNW reach a price target of $10.75. The rating they have provided for SUNW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

SUNW Trading at -30.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -23.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3833. In addition, Sunworks Inc. saw -24.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUNW starting from Bonfigt Jason Lee, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Bonfigt Jason Lee now owns 141,358 shares of Sunworks Inc., valued at $1,810 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gaylon, the Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Morris Gaylon is holding 230,000 shares at $19,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.42 for the present operating margin

+41.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc. stands at -17.42. The total capital return value is set at -38.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.76. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.