Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has decreased by -1.44 when compared to last closing price of 32.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that Southwest Outlines Plan to Handle Severe Weather Problems

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Right Now?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LUV is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LUV is 591.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUV on April 13, 2023 was 6.46M shares.

LUV’s Market Performance

LUV’s stock has seen a 1.64% increase for the week, with a 3.80% rise in the past month and a -10.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Southwest Airlines Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for LUV stock, with a simple moving average of -9.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LUV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LUV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUV reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for LUV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Neutral” to LUV, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

LUV Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.05. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw -4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from MONTFORD JOHN T, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $38.87 back on Nov 10. After this action, MONTFORD JOHN T now owns 21,046 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $87,458 using the latest closing price.

MONTFORD JOHN T, the Director of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 2,300 shares at $45.70 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that MONTFORD JOHN T is holding 23,296 shares at $105,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.