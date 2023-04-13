SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) has decreased by -1.74 when compared to last closing price of 2.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SOUN is $4.23, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 155.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.05% of that float. The average trading volume for SOUN on April 13, 2023 was 15.47M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a 0.36% increase in the past week, with a 35.58% rise in the past month, and a 171.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.60% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.03% for SOUN’s stock, with a 7.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SOUN Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.87%, as shares surge +47.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 59.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from MARCUS LAWRENCE, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Mar 24. After this action, MARCUS LAWRENCE now owns 795,846 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $151,155 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS LAWRENCE, the Director of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 48,905 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that MARCUS LAWRENCE is holding 870,846 shares at $95,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 113.00, with -202.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.