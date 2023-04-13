Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is $4.38, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for SLDP is 124.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLDP on April 13, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SLDP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) has dropped by -6.57 compared to previous close of 2.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/06/22 that Solid Power Makes Progress With New Battery Technology

SLDP’s Market Performance

SLDP’s stock has fallen by -5.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.59% and a quarterly rise of 18.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.17% for Solid Power Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.51% for SLDP’s stock, with a -40.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $5 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLDP reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SLDP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to SLDP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

SLDP Trading at -13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Solid Power Inc. saw 6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDP starting from STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH, who purchase 214,500 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Mar 10. After this action, STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH now owns 300,005 shares of Solid Power Inc., valued at $626,126 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Douglas M, the Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power Inc., sale 170,000 shares at $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Campbell Douglas M is holding 9,700,214 shares at $1,089,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-501.48 for the present operating margin

+18.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solid Power Inc. stands at -81.05. The total capital return value is set at -10.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Solid Power Inc. (SLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 1.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.